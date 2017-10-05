Pvt foundations abroad are hurting India, counter narrative urgently, IB to PMO

The Intelligence Bureau has cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a narrative to malign the country is being set. The report by the IB was handed over to the PMO, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing.

The report specifically focused on the global documentation on slavery. The IB said that the document shows India as the home to the highest number of slaves in the country. A strong campaign to change the narrative and more importantly discredit the information is needed, the IB said.

Recently the International Labour Organisation, Walk Free Foundation and a United Nations Agency released the "Global Estimates of Modern Slavery: Forced Labour and Forced Marriage."

The IB says that the report would harm India's image and hence there is an urgent need to counter it and also discredit the information. The IB says that there are several corporations abroad which specifically fund NGOs to focus on alleged slavery in South India's textile industry. This amounts to 40 per cent of India's textile exports and such reports could damage the country's reputation.

The IB wants the government to intervene and force ILO to disassociate with from WFF. The IB says that WFF is a private foundation and hence ILO should be urged to disassociate itself. Further the IB also wants a rejoinder issued to discredit the estimate stated by the WFF.

