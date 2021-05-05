Let us hear the voices, we don’t want clampdown on information: SC at COVID-19 hearing

SC asks Centre for plan on Delhi oxygen crisis by tomorrow 10:30 am; stays HC's contempt order

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court's order of initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central government officers, for their alleged failure in monitoring oxygen procurement, and supply to states, including Delhi.

The apex court also asked the Centre to apprise it by tomorrow 10:30 am, when the court assembles again, as to how it will make the plan and make available 700 MT oxygen in Delhi.

The top court also gave the Centre a 10:30 am deadline for Thursday over the oxygen crisis. The court said, " In a good-faith measure to submit a tabulated plan before this court, we allow Centre to submit a plan by 10.30 am tomorrow."

While hearing Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it had ordered supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily from May 3 as the "pandemic in Delhi is at a very critical stage".

"Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to the city, let us ensure lives are saved," said the bench which also comprised justice M R Shah.

"This is not adversarial litigation. Centre, Delhi governments are elected and doing their best to serve COVID-19 patients," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said. 'Tell us how much oxygen you have allocated to Delhi in the last three days,' the bench said.