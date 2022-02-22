YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab: Sonu Sood booked for poll code violation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Police have booked actor Sonu Sood for violating orders of the Moga additional district magistrate in connection with the model code of conduct.

    A case was registered against Sood under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday in Punjab's Moga district, according to an FIR, PTI reported.

    Sonu Sood booked in Punjab

    Polling to the 117-member Punjab assembly was held on Sunday.

    The Election Commission on Sunday had restrained the actor and philanthropist from visiting polling stations in Moga after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters.

    However, Sood has denied the charges.

    Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who had joined the Congress last month, had been fielded from the Moga assembly seat. Sood's vehicle on Sunday had been impounded by police and a video surveillance team had also been deployed outside his residence.

    According to the FIR registered at the Moga Police Station (City), police had got information that Sood was allegedly campaigning for his sister at Landeke village in Moga. He was found sitting in the vehicle at the village.

    By doing so, he had violated the orders of the additional district magistrate, it stated.

    Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal on Monday said Sood was not supposed to be there and that is why the action has been taken against him.

    (PTI)

    More SONU SOOD News  

    Read more about:

    Sonu Sood punjab model code of conduct Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X