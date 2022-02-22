Punjab: Sonu Sood booked for poll code violation

'You don't have to tell your side of the story, time will': Sonu Sood on IT survey

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: Police have booked actor Sonu Sood for violating orders of the Moga additional district magistrate in connection with the model code of conduct.

A case was registered against Sood under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday in Punjab's Moga district, according to an FIR, PTI reported.

Polling to the 117-member Punjab assembly was held on Sunday.

The Election Commission on Sunday had restrained the actor and philanthropist from visiting polling stations in Moga after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters.

However, Sood has denied the charges.

Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who had joined the Congress last month, had been fielded from the Moga assembly seat. Sood's vehicle on Sunday had been impounded by police and a video surveillance team had also been deployed outside his residence.

According to the FIR registered at the Moga Police Station (City), police had got information that Sood was allegedly campaigning for his sister at Landeke village in Moga. He was found sitting in the vehicle at the village.

By doing so, he had violated the orders of the additional district magistrate, it stated.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal on Monday said Sood was not supposed to be there and that is why the action has been taken against him.

(PTI)