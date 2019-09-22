Punjab Police busts a module of terrorist group Khalistan Zindabad Force

India



By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Sep 22: Punjab Police have reportedly busted a terrorist module and seized a seized huge cache of arms and ammunition.

ANI reported Punjab Chief Minister’s office as stating that a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) has been busted.

The module was planning to carry out a series of terr strikes across Punjab and neighbouring states. The statement further says that the KZF group was backed by Pakistan and Germany based terror group.

“Module was conspiring to unleash series of terror strikes in Punjab and/or adjoining states. Police seized huge cache of arms including 5 AK-47 rifles,pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades. Further investigations in the case handed over to NIA,” the statement said.

Details awaited.