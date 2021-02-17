Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Cong may get Mayor in Bathinda for first time

PM Modi did not discuss our concerns over farmers' death: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 17: Congress I all set to get its first mayor in Bathinda as counting in 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-nagar panchayats in Punjab is underway. This is the first time in 53 years the party has won the polls in Bathinda

In Bathinda municipal corporation, Congress won in 14 wards while former NDA-ally SAD has registered win in seven wards.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has won fiveof the seven municipa l corporations in Punjab that went to polls on February 14. The party has won Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Moga and is leading in Batala and Hoshiarpur.

The counting started at 9 am. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, they said.

Over 70 per cent of voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray for elections to 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils in the state.

As the State Election Commission had ordered on Tuesday re-polling at two polling booths of Mohali Municipal Corporation, the counting for this entire civic body will take place on Thursday.

Of the total candidates, 2,832 were independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress, while 1,569 were Shiromani Akali Dal nominees.

The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.

The SAD and the BJP fought the elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.