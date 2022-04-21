Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory

YouTube
    Chandigarh, April 21: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Thursday issued a fresh advisory asking residents to wear face masks at large and close gatherings.

    As per the order, authorities have been directed to make sure that people specifically wear masks in closed and crowded spaces like public transport, Cinema halls, shopping malls, schools, offices and other indoor gatherings.

    Authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp-up testing.

    On Tuesday, Chandigarh too, had made wearing of masks mandatory for its residents at social gatherings and schools.

    In view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

    Thursday, April 21, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    X