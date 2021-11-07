YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Nov 7: Days after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Congress-led government in Punjab on Sunday lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel making them cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state. The new rates will be effective from midnight.

    Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5

    Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting.

    Sidhu spreading misinformation, derailing govt's work: Punjab Advocate General Sidhu spreading misinformation, derailing govt's work: Punjab Advocate General

    "We are reducing petrol rate by Rs 10 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight," said Channi. Currently, the petrol and diesel rates in Punjab are Rs 106.20 and Rs 89.83 per litre respectively.

    The Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had been demanding the state government to reduce tax on fuel to provide relief to consumers.

    More FUEL News  

    Read more about:

    fuel fuel prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X