Punjab elections: Only 2 persons can accompany candidate while filing nomination

Chandigarh, Jan 24: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said only two persons can accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer. The filling of nominations for the next month's assembly polls will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Raju said that according to the instructions issued earlier by the Election Commission of India, the number of persons accompanying a candidate at the time for submission of nomination papers has been reduced from five to two, while the number of vehicles reduced to two from three earlier.

He said the nomination papers are also made available on the website of CEO/DEO, which the candidates can fill in online and can be submitted along with the notary certified affidavit. In an official release, Raju said to limit the crowd, the returning officers could also get the nomination papers by calling the candidates at staggered time in advance. He further said candidates may deposit security money through online mode at the designated platform.

Meanwhile, Raju said in pursuance of directions issued by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has amended the form-26 being part of the nomination form thereby mandating the candidates contesting Parliamentary or Vidhan Sabha elections to provide complete information regarding the pending criminal cases against them or cases in which they have been convicted.

Such candidates would be bound to give information in this regard to the general public through print and electronic media, he said. The ECI has also uploaded a questionnaire with answers on its official website to clear the doubts and queries of candidates regarding form-26. Meanwhile, Raju said the enforcement teams have so far seized liquor, psychotropic substances and unaccounted cash worth Rs 77.76 crore. The seizure was made till January 23. "The surveillance teams seized 12.78 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 5.63 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 56.76 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 14.31 crore," he added. PTI

