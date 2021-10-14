Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets ex-CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, Oct 14: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with his family members met former CM Amarinder Singh at his residence in Siswan in Mohali on Thursday.

It is said to be a courtesy call and no political issue was discussed, as per the sources. This is the first meeting of Channi with Amarinder Singh after he was sworn in as the new chief minister of Punjab last month. His newly-wedded son Navjit Singh, daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur and other family members accompanied him.

After a prolonged power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

Since then, he has been critical of the Congress party and came down heavily on Navjot Sidhu. Singh claimed that he would go to any extent to stop Sidhu from becoming the next Chief Minister of Punjab stating that he is "a dangerous man" for the country. He predicted that the party would not win 10 seats if the former cricketer is made the CM face in the next assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

In a surprising turn of events, Sidhu too put in his papers just days after Amarinder Singh was sacked from the CM's post before withdrawing it. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh is now said to be prepping up to launch his own party with the support of the BJP.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 23:51 [IST]