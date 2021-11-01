For Quick Alerts
Punjab Advocate General APS Deol quits
Punjab, Nov 01: APS Deol, who was appointed as Advocate General by the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has submitted his resignation letter.
Deol was appointed after the post fell vacant following Atul Nanda's resignation soon after Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister.
It is to be noted that, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had reservations regarding the A-G's appointment.
Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:47 [IST]