    Punjab Advocate General APS Deol quits

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Punjab, Nov 01: APS Deol, who was appointed as Advocate General by the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has submitted his resignation letter.

    Punjab Advocate General APS Deol quits

    Deol was appointed after the post fell vacant following Atul Nanda's resignation soon after Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister.

    It is to be noted that, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had reservations regarding the A-G's appointment.

    punjab

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:47 [IST]
