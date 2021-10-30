Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites likely today: Daughter expected to reach at 4.15 pm

Bengaluru, Oct 30: The last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar are likely to be conducted today itself. Earlier it was said that the last rites may be conducted on Sunday as one of his daughters who was abroad was yet to reach.

As per latest reports, his daughter Vanditha who was abroad is scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 4.15 pm today, following which the last rites are likely to be held. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI on the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself.

The hugely popular and talented actor passed away on Saturday following a massive heart attack.

Thousands of people descended at the Kanteerva Stadium here to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of the actor was wrapped in the National Tricolour.

