YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites likely today: Daughter expected to reach at 4.15 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 30: The last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar are likely to be conducted today itself. Earlier it was said that the last rites may be conducted on Sunday as one of his daughters who was abroad was yet to reach.

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites likely today: Daughter expected to reach at 4.15 pm

    As per latest reports, his daughter Vanditha who was abroad is scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 4.15 pm today, following which the last rites are likely to be held. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI on the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself.

    Puneeth Rajkumar final journey Live: Watch how fans, celebs pay homage to Power StarPuneeth Rajkumar final journey Live: Watch how fans, celebs pay homage to Power Star

    The hugely popular and talented actor passed away on Saturday following a massive heart attack.

    Thousands of people descended at the Kanteerva Stadium here to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of the actor was wrapped in the National Tricolour.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    death bengaluru

    Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X