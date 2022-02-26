Pulse Polio Immunization 2022: Date, age, commonly asked questions with answers
New Delhi, Feb 26: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday launched Polio National Immunization Day, as part of National Immunization Drive. He administered polio drops to children less than five years old.
Date, Age, All You Need To Know
The drive will be held across the country on Sunday, February 27, and crores of children below the age of five will be vaccinated against polio while adhering to Covid-19 norms like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands.
Children, who receive polio drops under the campaign supported by Unicef, WHO and Rotary International, will have their left little fingers marked by the officials to ensure that they received the mandatory vaccination.
Polio Drive
Polio (poliomyelitis) mainly affects children under 5 years of age, with 1 in 200 infections leading to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralysed, nearly 5% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized, as per World Health Organisation (WHO).
In 1988, the Forty-first World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for the worldwide eradication of polio. It marked the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), spearheaded by national governments, WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and partners like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Since the drive was launched, it has led to cases due to wild poliovirus decreasing globally by over 99% since 1988, from an estimated 350 000 cases then, to 160 in 2020, as per the WHO.
Pulse Polio in India
The Pulse Polio Immunization Programme was rolled out in India on 2 October 1994, when India accounted for around 60% of the global polio cases. The last polio case in India was reported a decade ago in Howrah on 13 January 2011, and the country has been free of polio.
India received a 'Polio-free certification' along with the entire South-East Asia Region on the 27 March 2014.
Commonly Asked Questions About Polio with Answers from WHO:
What is polio?
Poliomyelitis (polio) is a highly infectious disease caused by a wild poliovirus that can be of any of 3 serological types (type 1, 2 or 3). It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death in a matter of hours.
How is polio transmitted?
Polio enters the body through the mouth, in water or food that has been contaminated with faecal material from an infected person. The virus multiplies in the intestine and is excreted by the infected person in faeces, which can pass on the virus to others.
Who is at risk of polio?
Polio mainly affects children under the age of five years, although adults can be also susceptible to the virus at a later stage of their life if the sero protection level is not high enough.
What are the effects of polio?
The effects of polio are:
-
As
many
as
one
in
every
200
persons
infected
with
polio
suffers
from
irreversible
paralysis
(usually in the legs).
-
Among
those
paralyzed,
5%
to
10%
die
when
their
breathing
muscles
are
immobilized
by
the
virus.
Is there a cure for polio?
No, there is no cure for polio. Polio can only be prevented by immunization.
Is it possible to prevent polio?
Yes,
two
safe
and
effective
vaccines
exist
-
the
oral
polio
vaccine
(OPV)
that
is
attenuated
and
the
inactivated
polio
vaccine
(IPV)
that
contains
killed
viruses.
Both
are
globally
used
but
OPV
remains
the
vaccine
of
choice
used
by
the
Global
Polio
Eradication
Initiative
(GPEI)
from
the
World
Health
Organization
(WHO)
to
assure
essential
protection
for
children
against
polio
in
areas
where
the
virus
is
endemic
or
re-emergent.
The
WHO
expanded
programme
of
immunization
(EPI)
recommends
a
4
dose
schedule
at
birth,
6,
10
and
14
weeks.
Depending
on
the hygiene settings, more than 4 doses of OPV are needed to protect children for life.
What is the oral polio vaccine (OPV)?
OPV
is
the
WHO-recommended
vaccine
for
the
global
eradication
of
polio.
Each
child
requires
just
two
drops
per
dose
to
be
immunized
against
polio.
Usually
administered
four
times
if
the
EPI schedule is followed, OPV is safe and effective in providing protection against the paralyzing poliovirus. OPV has been given to more than two billion children worldwide as part
of the eradication programme, and as part of routine immunization services in more than 200 countries.
Is it safe to administer multiple doses of OPV to children?
Yes, it is safe to administer 4 or more doses of OPV to children. The vaccine is designed to be administered multiple times to ensure full protection. In the tropics where the weather is hot, more than 4 doses of OPV are required for a child to be fully protected - sometimes more than ten are administered without side effects. Each additional dose further strengthens a child's immunity level against polio.
Does OPV have any side effects?
OPV
is
safe,
effective
and
is
the
essential
tool
available
to
protect
all
children
against
polio.
It
has
no
common
side
effects
and
has
been
used
all
over
the
world
to
protect
children
against
polio.
Over
the
last
20
years,
this
vaccine
has
saved
5
million
people
from
permanent
paralysis
by
polio.
On
very
rare
occasions,
the
live,
attenuated
(weakened)
vaccine-virus
can
cause
paralytic
polio
cases.
But
this
is
an
extremely
small
risk
(it
only
occurs
in
approximately
1
in
every
2.5
million
doses
administered;
this
risk
applies
primarily
to
the
first
dose
of
vaccine
administered,
and
is
reduced
to
virtually
zero
on
subsequent
doses).
Children
are
in
far
greater
danger from the circulating polioviruses than from any adverse effects from the polio vaccine.
What is the effect of immunization?
OPV is highly effective in preventing natural poliovirus-induced poliomyelitis. The oral poliovirus vaccine stimulates the immune system to produce anti-poliovirus antibodies against poliovirus types 1, 2, and 3. The live virus persists in the intestine of receiving children for 4-6 weeks, inducing both mucosal and serum anti-poliovirus antibodies capable of neutralizing wild poliovirus.