    Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    Puducherry polls: Will AINRC chief N Rangaswamy become CM again?

    New Delhi, May 03: All India NR Congress (AINRC) has managed to dethrone Congress from Puducherry, the only territory in the south the grand old party was in power till recently. But, party chief N Rangasamy, who never lost an election barring his maiden one in 1990, lost the Yanm seat.

    However, his move to get elected from Yanam tuned out to be a far cry to him as the Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok backed by the Congress stood victorious.

    N Rangasamy triumphed in Thattanchavady constituency and wrested the seat from DMK.

    The Thattanchavady segment in Puducherry brought Rangasamy cheers as he annexed the seat with a margin of 5,456 votes over his immediate CPI rival K Sethu alias Sethu Selvam.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
    X