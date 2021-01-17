YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Largest Vaccine Drive
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar no more

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Jan 17: BJP's Puducherry unit Treasurer and MLA K G Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residence early Sunday, his family said.

    Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar no more

    The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the Union Territory Assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

    Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJP president V Saminathan and assembly Secretary R Munusamy were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.

    Mamata Banerjee trying to politicise vaccination drive before polls: BJP

    Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family. Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJP leader.

    Shankar was one of the three legislators nominated by the Union Home Ministry to the assembly and all of them were sworn-in at Raj Nivas on July 5, 2017 by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    bjp puducherry politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X