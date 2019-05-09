PUBG, MOMO challenge now legal in Gujarat's Rajkot

  • search
    Rajkot, May 9: Hours after the Gujarat High Court sought Vijay Rupani government's response over the extension on the ban on popular online games PUBG and MOMO challenge, the Rajkot police on Wednesday lifted the ban with immediate effect.

    The city police has withdrawn its notification dating March 6 this year which imposed a ban on two popular multiplayer online games - PUBG and MOMO Challenge.

    A fresh notification was issued at 8pm on Wednesday, which declared that playing both the mobile games under Rajkot police's jurisdiction is now legal.

    A petition was filed before the court which sought quashing of the ban order, calling it a violation of an individual's right to freedom.

    Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said the police had received representations from various youth groups who had opposed the ban. After reviewing their requests, the police department decided to cancel its earlier notification which turned PUBG and MOMO illegal under its jurisdiction.

    The top cop, however, defended his erstwhile decision of imposing the ban, saying that it was in the interest of the city's youth and students.
    The ban aimed at controlling the level of aggression in children and preventing the deterioration of their behaviour, language and development. It was also to ensure that the "studies are not affected", Agrawal said.

    Earlier on March 9, Gujarat police had banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Rajkot and booked 10 people for playing PUBG. Gujarat police had notified that if people were caught playing PUBG then they can be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC.

