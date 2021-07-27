Protests erupt in PoK as allegations of polls being rigged emerge

Not too long before people of PoK would want to be part of India: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: Huge protests have erupted in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against the Pakistan Army amidst allegations of poll rigging during the Legislative Assembly elections.

Thousands took to the streets as allegations of Imran Khan's PTI interfering with the elections emerged. Prime Minister of PoK Raja Farooq said that the elections were nothing but a farce to hoodwink the people.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President, Maryam Nawaz refused to accept the election results, while PPP Chairperson, Bilwal Bhutto said that the polls were rigged.

India on the other hand slammed Pakistan for conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said that any move to alter the status of the military occupied region has no legal status.

Marred by violence, Pak PM Imran Khan’s party wins most seats in PoK’s legislative poll

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "we have seen reports regarding announcement of elections to the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" Legislative Assembly to be held on November 15, 2020. The Government of India has conveyed its strong protest to the Government of Pakistan and reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it."

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) won 23 seats while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was second with eight seats and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Muslim Conference (MC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) were successful in one seat each.

However, Geo TV reported that PTI won 25 seats, followed by PPP with nine and PML-N six. One seat each was won by Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party.

Thus, PTI got a simple majority to form the government without support of any other party. It is for the first time that it will form a government in PoK. Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the elections in Pok.

The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected, while five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats.

The 45 members directly elected included 33 residents of PoK and 12 refugees' who came over the years from Kashmir and settled in various cities of Pakistan.

India has previously slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:01 [IST]