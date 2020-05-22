  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From protective gear for crew to aircraft deep cleaning: Airlines prepare to resume domestic ops

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: From providing protective gear like face shields and gowns to cabin crew to deep cleaning of aircraft every 24 hours, airlines are taking various measures as they plan to restart curtailed domestic operations from Monday onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    From protective gear for crew to aircraft deep cleaning: Airlines prepare to resume domestic ops

    Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will operate a "reduced network" for the next few weeks connecting 24 cities across the country. All employees will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times, including cabin crew that will wear protective gowns, masks and face shields, it said.

    "The airline will also ensure disinfectant cleaning of all aircraft at the turn-around of every single flight and deep cleaning of all aircraft every 24 hours with approved disinfectant cleaners," Vistara said in a statement.

    Except GoAir, all other Indian airlines have opened bookings for their domestic flights that will start operating from May 25. AirAsia India said pilots will have access to an ample amount of PPE like masks and sanitisers to upkeep their safety and hygiene. "Our well trained (cabin) crew will be operating with adequate PPE, including masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves and have been trained to assist with and manage medical situations in-flight," AirAsia India said in a statement.

    Earlier this week, the Modi government had announced that scheduled domestic commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended from March 25, when the government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    In a statement, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Friday said all common surfaces such as baggage drop counters, boarding gates, coaches, ramps, wheelchairs, crew vehicles will be thoroughly disinfected using "approved cleaning agents".

    "We will disinfect the aircraft before every flight. In addition, we will also follow a periodic fumigation of the aircraft," he noted. IndiGo will deep clean its aircraft every night. He said ground staff and crew members will be wearing PPE appropriate for their roles. IndiGo's cabin crew members would be wearing PPE like masks, gloves, face shields and gowns.

    IndiGo, India's largest airline, will serve water on demand and hand over safety kits to passengers at the boarding gate. The passenger kit provided by IndiGo would consist of sanitisers and surgical masks. Dutta said each passenger will have to fill an online health declaration form during the compulsory web check-in process. IndiGo and Vistara said passengers must do web check-in of their baggage too and print the tag to affix it on that baggage.

    More AIRLINES News

    Read more about:

    airlines coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue