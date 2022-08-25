Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again, 2 days after bail

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Aug 25: Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh was arrested again on Thursday. The arrest comes ust two days after T Raja Singh was granted bail following arrest over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furor demanding action against him.

He was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

" The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," ot added.

Earlier the saffron party had suspended its two national spokespersons- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the prophet and Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks.