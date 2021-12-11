YouTube
    Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai over Omicron scare, law and order threat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 10: The police on Friday imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

    The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

    "It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," he said.

    Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 0:36 [IST]
