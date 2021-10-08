Producer Chitransh Jain’s Digital Platform ‘The Content Factory’ is set to channelize the Budding Content Crea

The Content Factory, one of the leading digital platforms in India founded by Producer Chitransh Jain has been launched to provide a digital space to all the budding content creators, singers, musicians, actors of this digital age with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent and reach potential audiences.

Shaping the unorganized digital sector for content creators is the need of the hour, and Chitransh Jain has taken an initiative to provide the platform which will cater to boost one's work in this ever-evolving digital sector. The Content Factory will provide 360-degree services supporting the young talent to promote them digitally through various social media channels and help to generate revenue.

In the realm of digital space, many Music Composers, Comedians, Singers, Gamers, Vloggers are not aware of content promotion, distribution & the right place to showcase their art. For those, The Content Factory is going to be the best digital platform where these budding creators can display their work & creativity.

The Studio of the Content factory is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh where many creative shoots have been already shot, and soon they are going to be released on Social Media. The producer aims to create videos on trending topics, comic videos, social motivational videos, and webs series. As the name suggests, The Content Factory is certainly going to be a factory of the original content of every stream in the world of entertainment.

Presently, Chitransh Jain is working with Asia's top content creators and singers like like Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, Carryminati, Emiway Bantai, Gajendra Verma, Stebin Ben, Varun Pruthi ,Gaurav Gera to name a few. And now, he wants to raise and uplift the hidden talent in India through the platform 'The Content Factory'. He will help the young, budding creators to set their profile in this entertainment world. Chitransh is tying up with Facebook Team, and they are going to support & push their content on Facebook for more public reach. The aspiring creators will get strong support from the Facebook team, and eventually, their work will come in limelight.

Catering to this ever-evolving entertainment world, Dynamic Producer Chitransh Jain ensures that Content Factory will certainly boost the emerging talent across the country to fulfill their dreams and simultaneously earn benefits out of it.

