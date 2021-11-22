YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 22: A probe is underway following a grenade blast that took at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerpaul. The police said that some unidentified miscreants lobbed a grenade in front of the Triveni Gate of the cantonment.

    Probe underway following grenade explosion at Pathankot
    Representational Image

    The police are currently analysing the CCTV footage obtained from the scene. A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed, ANI reported while quoting SSP Pathankot Surendra Lamba.

    An alert too has been sounded following the incident. While the probe is underway, the police are yet to divulge further information in this regard. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:05 [IST]
