    Probe underway as two SPOs go missing in J&K

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, June 07: The police have initiated investigations after two special police officers (SPOs) failed to report back at district police lines in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman said.

    Although the spokesman did not elaborate, there have been several instances in the past where security personnel, including SPOs, have joined terror groups.

    "Two SPOs have not reported back at police lines in Pulwama. Police have launched investigation into the matter, " the spokesman said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 6:21 [IST]
