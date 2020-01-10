  • search
    Priyanka to meet CAA protesters in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi to meet those who were arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the city.

    Gandhi is likely to meet BHU students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi

    She will also visit Guleria ghat and Ram ghat in the temple town.

    Modi, Shah rampaging through universities says Priyanka on JNU violence

    The Congress leader may also visit the Ravidas Temple was aimed at wooing the SC community. The temple is visited members of the community from across the world.

    Priyanka had earlier met some protesters and the kin of those killed in alleged police firing during protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
