YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Priyanka Gandhi to kickstart Congress' poll campaign in Himachal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Oct 14: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.

    AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

    In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

    Himachal was valued less on strength, more on Parliament seats before: PM ModiHimachal was valued less on strength, more on Parliament seats before: PM Modi

    Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.

    Comments

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi congress himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X