Priyanka Gandhi calls Modi 'coward' and 'weak prime minister'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, May 09: Intensifying her attack on Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that she has not seen a more "coward" prime minister in her life. Priyanka has been firing salvo-after-salvo at the Prime Minister eversince Modi termed former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as Bhrastachari number 1 (corrupted number 1).

"Inse bada kaayar, inse kamzor Pradhanmantri maine zindagi mein nahi dekha hai. Rajnaitik shakti bade bade prachaar se nahi aati hai, TV pe dikhaane se nahi aati hai. (I have not seen a more coward, weaker prime minister in my entire life. You do not get political strength by publicity or appearing on TV)," she said at a rally in Pratapgarh.

" Rajnaitik shakti wo hoti hai jo ye maane ki janta sabse badi hai,janta ki baat sun'ne ki shakti,janta ki samasyaon ko suljhane ki shakti, alochna sun'ne ki shakti, vipakshi dalon ki baat sun'ne ki shakti. Lekin ye PM apki baat sun'na chhodiye, apko jawab dena nahi jante (One is politically powerful when one listens to people, one solves their problem and one is strong enough to take criticism. But this PM, leave alone listening to you, doeas not even answer)," she added.

Amid raging debate over Prime Minister Modi's recent remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier today asked the BJP to first explain their deeds in connection with the Rafale deal and about unfulfilled promise of jobs to the youth, before talking about his father.

Modi's comment drew sharp criticism from the Congress and Opposition leaders but the

Prime Minister didn't stop at that and dared the Congress to fight remaining phases of the on-going Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP respects Rajiv Gandhi and termed his assassination as " unfortunate event."

"Rajiv Gandhi was the PM of this country. We all know that in an unfortunate event he became a martyr. We respect him but that does not mean we cannot talk about corruption that happened during his tenure," she said.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Modi's comments on her father Rajiv Gandhi, and said "the same kind of arrogance caused the downfall of Duryodhana".