YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priest in Delhi beaten to death: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 07: A 62-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, a police official told Press Trust of India on Thursday.

    Following the incident, the accused was assaulted by some locals and is currently in the hospital, the police said, news agency PTI reported.

    Priest in Delhi beaten to death: Report

    Police received information around 5.40 am on Wednesday regarding a priest, identified as Soni Ram, being beaten near Pusta in Sonia Vihar, an official said.

    When the police team reached the spot, they learnt that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to JPC hospital while the accused, Sonu Bhatt, was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, the officer said.

    MP: Temple priest arrested for making bomb threat callMP: Temple priest arrested for making bomb threat call

    Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital but died due to injuries in the evening, they said.
    A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Bhatt, who is still hospitalised, the officer said.

    After preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Bhatt is not in a "healthy state of mind" and was known to the victim, the officer said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More PRIEST News  

    Read more about:

    priest police delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X