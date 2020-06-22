  • search
    Priest found dead in well of Kerala Church

    Kottayam, June 22: A 51-year old Catholic priest was found dead in a well in the premises of his church in Kottayam district on Monday, police said here.

    Fr George Ettuparayil, serving as vicar of St Thomas Church, Punnathura near here, was found dead in the well during an investigation launched by the police on the basis of a missing complaint on Sunday night.

    Priest found dead in well of Kerala Church

    Police sought the assistance of the Fire department to fish out the body from the well.

    According to police, the priest belonging to the Changanassery archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, had been staying in a presbytery adjacent to the church.

      He had gone missing since Sunday from the presbytery and the parishioners conducted a search before lodging the missing complaint with the police, police said.

      Police have recovered the CCTV visuals of the priest walking around the church premises till 10.50 am yesterday.

      But no activities of the priest were found beyond 10.

      50 am in the CCTV as the camera was switched off, police said.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
