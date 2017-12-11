Price of subsidized LPG cylinders not raised this month: Is Gujarat polls the reason?

Oil companies have been raising the prices of subsidized LPG cylinders on first of every month, but in December it was not done.

However, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders were raised by Rs 5 per cylinder to Rs 747 December 1. The price of subsidized LPG cylinder was last raised by Rs 4.50 per cylinder on November 1 to Rs 495.69.

PTI quoted a top official as saying that, "Yes it is true that we have not done a revision in subsidized LPG price this month..I am not in a position to specify what promoted this (decision). It is a routine management decision."

When asked the government had asked the oil companies to skip the monthly revision, the official refused to comment, said a PTI report.

The price of subsidized LPG cylinders has been raised by Rs 76.5 in 19 installments in the past 17 months.

A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs419.18 in June 2016. Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidized rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price.

The government had last year asked state-run oil firms to raise prices every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March 2018.

