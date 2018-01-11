Prevent channels from spreading vicious propaganda in Kashmir, MHA told

The Centre's interlocutor in Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma has sought the intervention of the Union Home Ministry about the propaganda that is being spread by some television channels.

It does not help the cause when channels spread vicious propaganda against Kashmiris, he has told the Home Ministry. When these channels air such propaganda, it tends to defeat the purpose of talks, he also said.

The Home Ministry is likely to convene a meeting with the representatives of the channels shortly. The Home Ministry would however tread carefully on the matter as it would not want to step on the freedom of press.

During the meeting, the Home Ministry would tell the channels to tread responsibly on the issue. There is no point in making a mountain of a molehill, the ministry would say.

For instance, when four to five students are involved in incidents of stone pelting, channels would try and depict that the entire student community is involved. This paints Kashmiris in very poor light and the very purpose of talking peace in Kashmir is defeated.

