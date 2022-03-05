Pressed Russia, Ukraine for immediate ceasefire, stay inside: India to students in Sumy

Be Strong: Exploring all possible means to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, says embassy

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: India on Saturday urged students stranded in war-hit Ukraine to stay inside shelters as the government has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," he added.

Russia declared a humanitarian corridor and a ceasefire from 10 am local time for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The Russian military has said it is halting its offensive at 10 am local time on Saturday so residents can leave the encircled Azov Sea city of Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The city has been controlled by Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday from the Hindon air base, landed at the same airbase this morning.

These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.

Till date the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 16:16 [IST]