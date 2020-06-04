Press Council of India member resigns citing deep crisis in media

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: Press Council of India (PCI) member B R Gupta, group editor of a Bhopal-based news organisation, has resigned from his post saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media which is in "deep crisis".

"I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member," Gupta told PTI.

He said the PCI had the responsibility to encourage media and media professionals constantly.

SC orders Delhi-UP-Haryana to frame common policy for travel in NCR | Oneindia News

"But everyone now realises that the media scenario is in a deep crisis. The motto for which the Council was created was not being fulfilled and I felt I was not doing anything remarkable for the freedom of media," said Gupta, who is associated with the Express Group.

He claimed that the PCI was not a wholly representative body for the media.

"Then how can we come out of the crisis being faced by the media and media persons? It is a big challenge for us. I have quit as I have not been able to work individually or collectively being a PCI member," Gupta added.

Referring to salary cuts and job losses, he said media and media persons were struggling for social, political and economic justice.

When contacted, PCI chairperson Justice C K Prasad said Gupta's resignation has not been accepted yet.

"I have received it (the resignation). I have not gone through it. It has not been accepted," Prasad told PTI.

Gupta was appointed as a PCI member for a three-year term on May 30, 2018.

He said liberty is one of the basic features of the preamble to the Constitution that continues to inspire people and the media.

"It is difficult (for me) to fulfil the unbiased role and responsibility to help citizens and the media for making democracy stronger," Gupta said.