Presidential election 2022: SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting

    New Delhi, July 18: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

    The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).

    The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

    Presidential Election 2022: Odisha Congress MLA cross-votes for Draupadi MurmuPresidential Election 2022: Odisha Congress MLA cross-votes for Draupadi Murmu

    In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his won and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu.

    However, the Dakha MLA said he has no opposition to the candidature of Murmu. "But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted," he said. He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab.

    Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
