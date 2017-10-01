President Ram Nath Kovind turns 72: Modi wishes him a healthy life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life to serve the nation longer.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation @rashtrapatibhvn," Modi tweeted.

President Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. He turns 72 on Sunday.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also met with Kovind on Sunday morning to wish him. In a tweet, Naidu wrote, "Met Rashtrapati Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji to convey him Birthday Greetings. Wished him a long and meaningful life in the service of our mother land."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also sent birthday greetings to Kovind. In a series of tweets, Singh wrote, "Warm greetings and best wishes to Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday today. May he be blessed with a healthy and long life."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the President on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind ji," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Kovind, the country's 14th President and the second Dalit to hold office, was sworn in to the top post July 20, 2017.

Several other BJP leaders including Minister of State Giriraj Singh, UP health minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Union Ministers Ananthkumar and Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes to President Kovind.

OneIndia News