President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tirumala on Nov 24

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 16: President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to arrive in Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24, an official said.

A press release said a high-level official meeting on the President's visit was held in Chittoor, 70 km from here, on Monday.

However, the release did not mention the time of the visit, an Andhra Pradesh government official told PTI.

A detailed programme of the trip is expected in two or three days, he added.