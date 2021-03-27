YouTube
    President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition stable, referred to AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army''s Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

    President Ram Nath Kovinds health condition stable, referred to AIIMS

    The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

    "The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

    President Kovind admitted to hospital after chest discomfortPresident Kovind admitted to hospital after chest discomfort

    The president visited the hospital on Friday following a chest discomfort.

    "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said on Friday.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 27, 2021, 13:09 [IST]
