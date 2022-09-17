President Murmu leaves for UK to attend Queen's funeral

Watch: President Draupadi Murmu steps down from stage to honour differently-abled teacher

New Delhi, Sep 17: President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday left for the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

In a tweet, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India."

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/HEFkhoh62J — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

UK's Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the royal family retreat, Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

After the demise of the Queen, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences. The EAM also signed the condolence book.

India declared a day of national mourning on September 11, 2022 as a mark of respect to the Queen.

"In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 16:33 [IST]