Pregnant woman jumps-off a moving van to escape rape, dies

In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman died of injuries after she jumped off a moving van to escape sexual assault in Telangana's Medak district.

The driver and cleaner of the van allegedly tried to rape the 35-year-old woman when she was returning to her village from Kompalli. The woman, Ude Kalavathi, was accompanied by her 7-year-old daughter, who was then forced to get off the van later. Kalavathi was seven-month pregnant.

The incident happened on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway near Ravelli village.

Her seven-year-old daughter, Sirisha, told a TV channel that the driver and cleaner were trying to "touch" her mother.

The police, however, said that Sirisha could not exactly tell what exactly had happened inside the van.

"Going by the closed circuit footage images, she first threw her bag of clothes out before jumping from the vehicle. The driver appeared to have applied the break and then moved again," Hindustan Times quoted Toopran circle inspector Lingeshwar Rao as saying.

A case has been booked based on the complaints by the deceased woman's relatives.

Police further said that what happened inside the van can only be ascertained after the driver and the cleaner are caught.

OneIndia News