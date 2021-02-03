Praveen Sinha to look after CBI duties with immediate effect

CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader in cross border cow smuggling case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: With the tenure of the current CBI chief, R K Shukla's ending today, Praveen Sinha shall with immediate effect resume duties as the interim director. He shall look after the duties of CBI director until further orders.

Sources tell OneIndia that the high-powered committee headed by the Prime Minister would decide on the next chief and until then an acting chief would be in place.

The frontrunners for the top post in the CBI are Border Security Force chief, Rakesh Asthana, NIA chief, Y C Modi, Kerala Police chief, Loknath Behera, ITBP chief, S S Deswal and top Maharashtra cop, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

The committee headed by the Prime Minister also comprises Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and leader of the opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sinha will remain as interim director until the high-powered committee meets. The committee is unlikely to meet immediately as the Parliament session is on.