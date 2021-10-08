Prashanth Kishore in or out? Join today's debate at 10:30 am with Dr Sandeep Shastri to know more

Prashant Kishor to Congress: No quick fix solutions to party's deep-rooted problems

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 8: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was reportedly in talks over joining Congress, said that there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems of Congress.

He tweeted, "People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappoinment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP."

His message comes when speculations doing rounds that he was in talks with the Gandhi family to join the Congress. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister M Veerappa Moily had last month voiced strong support for Kishor's induction into the Congress and said those opposing his entry into the party were "anti-reform".

The latest post by Kishor is seen by many as an indication of his talks failing to come into fruition between the poll strategist and the party.

Since 2014, Congress has been in a decline. The party has underperformed in most elections due to structural and organisational problems. Notably, the Gandhis are blamed for the fall of the party in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is likely to be held next week. This comes a week after a fresh demand for holding a meeting by the Group of 23 (G 23), a group within the party seeking organisational overhaul.

Last week, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the leaders of the so-called G-23 (group of 23), wrote a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Punjab and Goa situation as well as the "mass exodus" in the organization.

Also, Kapil Sibal asked uncomfortable questions to the party leadership while demanding sweeping changes in the party. "Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic," he asked.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 14:18 [IST]