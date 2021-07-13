Prashant Kishor has left 'Didi' to join Amarinder even before poll results are announced: BJP

We do not have to become blind propagandist of government: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 13: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting comes days after the poll strategist held talks with Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were also present during the meeting.

Interestingly, the meeting is taking place at a time when the Congress leadership is onvolved in efforts to energise the party cadre and prepare the organisation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Prashant Kishor has been the 'Man of the match' for his role in winning for towering leaders across parties an election game. And West Bengal, Tamil Nadu was no different.

Kishor has loads of experience in successfully crafting election strategies, including Narendra Modi's first prime ministerial campaign in 2014 when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

He was instrumental in crafting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2015 campaign and subsequently helped devise Congress's Captain Amarinder Singh's successful bid in Punjab.

The strategist also helped Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. He also advised Arvind Kejriwal during the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

Notably, Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor have met at least three times in nearly two weeks amid buzz about a national front of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024.