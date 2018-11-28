Pranab Mukherjee meets Ananth Kumar, Jaffer Sharief family in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Former President Pranab Mukherjee met the family of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mukherjee visited Ananth Kumar's house, garlanded the photo of the late BJP leader and consoled Tejaswini Ananth Kumar.

Also, Pranab Mukherjee met the family members of Jaffer Sharief and conveyed his condolences at Frazer Town.

CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning while he was getting into his car to offer Namaz on Friday when he collapsed. He was then taken to Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, where he was being treated until his death. He was 85.

Sharief was preparing an Urdu translation of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's book titled 'India Wins Freedom'. The book was due to be launched on Wednesday by former President Pranab Mukherjee.