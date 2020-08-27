YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, remains haemodynamically stable

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The Army's Research and Referral hospital, in a medical bulletin on Thursday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and is haemodynamically stable.

    Pranab

    In a statement, the hospital said, "Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable."

    According to doctors, the former president is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

    Pranab Mukherjee is undergoing treatment for lung infection and renal dysfunction.

    The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

    More PRANAB MUKHERJEE News

    Read more about:

    pranab mukherjee former president

    Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X