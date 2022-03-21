Pramod Sawant gets second term as Goa CM

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Mar 21: Pramod Sawant was picked for the post of chief minister in Goa and will lead the BJP government in the state for a second straight term.

    "Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," said Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Goa.

    "I want to thank PM Narendra Modi and Union HM Amit Shah to have given me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for next 5 years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I will do everything possible to work for development of the state," said Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant.

    BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, just one short of the majority mark. However, the saffron party has secured the support of two MLAs of the MGP and three Independent legislators, placing it comfortably in terms of numbers in the new Assembly.

