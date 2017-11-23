Prakash Raj sends legal notice to BJP MP Pratap Simha for trolling

Actor Prakash Raj who has been vocal against the Prime Minister and the BJP has sent a legal notice to Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha for trolling.

In the legal notice sent by Prakash Raj's advocate, a tweet and facebook post by Pratap Simha on October 2 has been mentioned.

''I have sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha (BJP Mysuru MP), as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally & if he doesn't, I will be taking criminal action against him,'' the actor said.

On October 2, Simha tweeted "Being sad due to son's death, having left your wife and ran behind a dancer, do you Mr. Raj have any right/legitimacy/worthiness to say anything to Yogi-Modi"

Simha's tweet came a day after it was reported that Prakash Raj had lashed out at the Prime Minister for being silent on journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Saying that Prime Minister Modi is a "bigger actor" than him, he has also threatened to return his five National Awards. Condemning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how unfortunate it has been that certain sections of the society have been celebrating the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh on social media, Prakash Raj had expressed his anger.

Prakash Raj has demanded Pratap Simha to tender an unconditional apology failing which he will take legal action against the MP.

OneIndia News