Pradyuman murder case: High Court stays arrest of Ryan school trustees

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Pinto family, top officials of Ryan International School, in connection with the murder case of Pradyuman Thakur.

Their arrest was stayed until the further hearing on 7th October.

The school's founding chairman and managing director, Augustine Pinto, and his wife Grace Pinto, who is the chairperson of the school, have along with their son Ryan Pinto sought had sought anticipatory bail. The high court had on September 20 refused to stay their arrests.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court also rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the trustees.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

The police has alleged that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

OneIndia News