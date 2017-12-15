Pradyuman murder case: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed by Gurugram court

The bail plea of the accused in the murder of a 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur in the Ryan International School was dismissed by Gurugram court on Friday.

Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed
The 11th class student, apprehended in connection with the Pradyuman murder case. PTI

According to reports, the accused had moved a petition urging the Juvenile Justice Board to delay its verdict on the plea of Pradyuman Thakur's father that the juvenile be tried as an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok, who was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case. Ashok was later on released by a Gurugram court.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the second standard of Ryan International School was found dead on September 8 this year.

