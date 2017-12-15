Pradyuman murder case: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed by Gurugram court

The bail plea of the accused in the murder of a 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur in the Ryan International School was dismissed by Gurugram court on Friday.

According to reports, the accused had moved a petition urging the Juvenile Justice Board to delay its verdict on the plea of Pradyuman Thakur's father that the juvenile be tried as an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok, who was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case. Ashok was later on released by a Gurugram court.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the second standard of Ryan International School was found dead on September 8 this year.

OneIndia News