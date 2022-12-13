Potential for spread of terror from social media higher than ever: Centre

India

oi-PTI

Terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the minister said.

New Delhi, Dec 13: The potential for the spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said cyberspace is virtual, borderless, and offers complete anonymity.

"With a borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister of state for home said terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the internet etc.

"Law enforcement agencies keep a close watch on activities on social media platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. Further, the government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, blocks unlawful and malicious online content including social media accounts, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India," he said.

Rai said for effective and prompt investigation and prosecution of offences relating to cyber terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 to include Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in its Schedule.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 20:58 [IST]