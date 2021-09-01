YouTube
    Post-poll violence: West Bengal govt moves SC against CBI probe

    Kolkata, Sep 01: The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against a CBI probe ordered into the violence after Assembly elections in the state.

    After the TMC stormed back to power, the BJP accused the ruling party workers of unleashing violence on its members, leaving several of them dead.

    The saffron camp also claimed that many homes of party activists have been destroyed, and women raped in various parts of the state.

    The Calcutta High Court, after taking cognisance of an NHRC report on post-poll violence, handed over the probe to the CBI.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 19:37 [IST]
