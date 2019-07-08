  • search
    Post Balakot strike, JeM opens training centres in Afghanistan

    New Delhi, July 08: The Jaish-e-Mohammad which was dealt a bloody blow in the wake of the Balakot air strike has shifted its main training camp.

    Intelligence suggests that the camps of the JeM have been moved to Afghanistan. However the bigger worry is that the JeM would look to target Indian missions and establishments in Afghanistan, the intelligence also states.

    File photo of Balakot Air Strike

    The development was on expected lines and the JeM has in the past too trained along with the Taliban in Kandahar and Nagarhar. While the JeM has assisted the Taliban in the past, its Afghanistan operations were restricted only to that country. However this time around the JeM wing for Indian operations is training in Afghanistan and would look to target Indian interests the intelligence agencies also warn.

    From Afghan peace talks to handling of JeM: What one can expect from new ISI chief

    In the wake of this development, a high alert has been sounded and security in and around Indian establishments have been heightened. The move also comes in the wake of the action being sought by the Financial Action Task Force. The FATF has warned Pakistan to curb terror funding, failing which it would be downgraded from the Grey List to the Black List.

    Post the Balakot air strike on the JeM facility, many of the group's terrorists were re-located. Many were moved into Karachi and Peshawar, while others shifted to Afghanistan.

    The intelligence also says that a new batch of terrorists too have been moved into Afghanistan and there is a likelihood that they may be launched into Kashmir over the coming months. Further the intelligence also says that most of the terrorists of the JeM who were moved into Afghanistan are from Peshawar.

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad afghanistan training

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 6:43 [IST]
