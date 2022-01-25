Positivity rate at 10, Delhi curbs to go soon says Kejriwal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced by 20 per cent in a span of 10 days. Today it is around 10 when opposed to the 30 that it was on January 15, Kejriwal said. This is because of the consistent pace of vaccination, he further added.

Soon we will try and do away with the restrictions and bring your life back to normal. We will make all efforts in that direction, Kejriwal said said at function on the sidelines of Republic Day.

Some traders have met with Kejriwal last week and requested him to end the weekend curfews and odd even opening of shops. When the COVID-19 cases rose we were forced to impose restrictions and people faced difficulties. We only bring in restrictions that are needed he said. I had sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor to lift the curfew, but he did not accept it, Kejriwal pointed out.

Kejriwal said that today the government has pledged to fulfil Dr. B R Ambedkar's dreams of quality education for every child. We have brought that revolution to our education sector in the past 7 years.

Melania Trump, the wife of former US President, Donald Trump visited our schools, We got our certificate, he also added.

I announce that every office of the Delhi government will have photographs of Dr. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. We will not put any photos of Chief Ministers or politicians, he said.